DRIVER’S SIDE: Nothing incognito about the Lexus IS 500

While this model year is mostly a carryover from the previous model, there are some notable changes and updates. Black outside mirrors and chrome trim are now standard, and certainly that makes it stand out more. And as mentioned the Incognito paint color is a new addition to the 2024 model year. There’s also a Special Appearance Package for the F-Sport that includes 19-inch Matte Black alloy wheels and blue stitching on the seats and floor mats inside.

These bold additions help keep the IS 500 relevant and upholds its reputation as a sporty small sedan.

What upholds the sporty reputation more than anything is the performance. This small sedan is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine with 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. With rear-wheel drive (RWD) this is oh-so-close to being a legitimate sports car. All-wheel drive is optional as well, but this car feels more suited for RWD with its low profile (5.5 inches of ground clearance), squatty performance and responsive steering. With a curb weight of only 3,891 pounds, it’s quite confident and a blast to drive.

The 8-speed automatic transmission does a good job by being mostly unnoticed. With the F-Sport there comes even more sport-tuning including rear suspension dampers and a quad stacked exhaust which makes it look sexy, but also sound nasty.

Inside, the smaller stature of this sedan is on full display. The IS claims to be a five-passenger vehicle, but 53.4 inches of shoulder room, three adults would be quite cramped in the back. Two adults however will find the 36.9 inches of headroom and 32.2 inches of legroom adequate.

The trunk also is impacted by the small stature with only 10.8 cubic feet of space. This is the smallest cargo room in this segment.

However, the touchpoints and attention to detail showcase the refined design and earn the luxury branding. If you’re accustomed to the Lexus build of the interior, the IS will not disappoint whatsoever.

Lexus has continued to improve their infotainment system which been considered less-than-intuitive with a sensitive touchpad and the lack of enough buttons. They’ve made vast improvements to this system to where it’s now noticeably better.

Fuel economy is what you’d expect from a V8-powered vehicle. The RWD version gets 17 mpg/city and 25 mpg/highway. I averaged nearly 21 mpg in a week’s worth of heavy-footed driving.

For the IS 500 there are only two trim options: Performance and Performance Premium. My tester was the latter with a base price of $63,370. With some added options like 19-inch black forged alloy wheels, illuminated door sills, rear bumper applique and dash camera, my tester had a final MSRP of $67,980.

Ironically there’s nothing incognito about the 2024 Lexus IS 500 F-Sport. With a bold color, bold looks and even bolder V8-powered engine, you won’t miss this beauty on the road. And at the stop light, have a quick look, because when the light turns green, this small, squatty sedan will be gone in an instant.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 Lexus IS 500 F-Sport Performance Premium

Price/As tested price................................................ $63,370/$67,980

Mileage.......................................... 17 mpg/city; 25 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 5.0-liter V8

Horsepower................................. 472 hp/395 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ Rear-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Aichi, Japan