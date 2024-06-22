Motor news: Car shows and auto-related events

JUNE 23

KETTERING AMERICAN LEGION POST 598 CRUISE-IN IN THE PARK. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering. Free admission. Weather-dependent. Open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors and racing boats. Organizers say if it’s powered, bring it. Come out and enjoy the shade in the park. For more information, call 937-433-9327.

THE GLENDALE GATHERING: HISTORIC & COLLECTOR VEHICLES. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 30 Village Square, Glendale. Vehicles can be considered for Best in Show, 19 Awards of Excellence, and 23 Special Awards based on make, model or year. For more information, visit www.glendaleohio.org.

JUNE 30

JOE NUXHALL MIRACLE LEAGUE CRUISE IN FOR KIDS CAR SHOW. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield. Free admission. It’s a day full of cars, trucks, bikes, and more with plaques and trophies award to the best of the best entries. Proceeds benefit the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For more information, go to nuxhallmiracleleague.org.

JULY 7

FIRECRACKER CRUISE-IN ST. HENRY 1 to 5 p.m. at 272 E. Main Street, St. Henry. $10 entry fee. Dash plaques to the first 150. Rain or shine. Proceeds used to enhance picnic entertainment and to support the Cancer Association of Mercer County. For more information, call 419-852-9021 or 419-852-3057, or visit FirecrackerCruiseIn.

JULY 27

ANTIQUE AND CLASSIC CAR PARADE OF HAMILTON AND FAIRFIELD, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. starting at Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton. Parade starts at 1 p.m. ending in Village Green, Fairfield. For more information, go to antiquecarparade.com

AUG. 3

39th ANNUAL DAYTON BRITISH CAR DAY. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton. Show runs rain or shine. Participant’s choice car show, vendors and swap meet, full service concession stand, dash plaques to first 200 entrants. Spectators admitted for free. For more information, call 937-603-7601 or email DaytonBCD@gmail.com. For registration, call 513-683-7974 or email DaytonBCD@gmail.com. Visit the website and register online at britishcardaydayton.

