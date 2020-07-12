Want to place an ad in our Classifieds?

Having a garage sale? Selling your car, home, furniture or any miscellaneous items? Place your ad in the Dayton Daily News Classifieds: "A trusted home for buyers and sellers." We want to make your experience pleasant, professional and timely. There are several ways to contact us:

By phone: 937.610.7301 By email: coh.classified@coxinc.com The contact form below

Whichever way you choose, we'll be there to assist you with your advertising needs. Take the time to contact us now!