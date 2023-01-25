Beavercreek to place police levy on ballot in May

“The levy will provide the funds necessary to increase our police force and provide our officers with the equipment necessary for them to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Mayor Bob Stone.

The Beavercreek Police Department is primarily funded by property taxes, which represents about 92% of the department’s budget. Roughly $8.98 million, or 75% of the police department’s budget, is for personnel costs. The rest includes funds for capital and necessary equipment to support the operations of the police department, the city said.

Beavercreek city officials have long pointed out that the growth of the police department has not kept pace with the growth of the city. The department is authorized to have 50 police officers, adding only four in the last 27 years, to serve a city of nearly 47,000 residents.

Depending on the shift, there are typically four to six officers on duty at one time, the city said.

“Our city has experienced significant growth over the last few decades, but the size of our police force has remained the same,” said Beavercreek Police Chief Jeff Fiorita. “The levy will provide the funds necessary to hire additional officers to protect and serve the community.”

The last time Beavercreek voters passed additional funding for the police department was in 2014. Additional information about the police levy can be found on the city’s website, www.beavercreekohio.gov/policelevy.