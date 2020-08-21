Group organizes to ‘Better Beavercreek,’ plans to fight racism

“You can think that everything is fine inside the four walls of your box – but when you poke your head out you see there is much work to be done,” said Jennifer Doom, Citizens for a Better Beavercreek Organizer. “Without any accompanying public efforts to demonstrate that Beavercreek would welcome non-white members, it makes sense that BIPOC would choose someplace else.”

The organization cited Beavercreek’s demographic statistics on census.gov to provide what they said was evidence that Beavercreek seems to be unappealing to non-white people.

As of July 1, 2019, Ohio’s population was 13.1% Black, according to U.S. Census data; 2.1 % of Beavercreek’s residents are Black. Fairborn, in contrast, is 9% Black. Xenia is 13.7% Black.

“Why is there such a disparity between our city’s demographics and those of our nearby cities and our state? Is it our reputation in the BIPOC community? Is it our history? We want to find out,” Doom said.

Since its creation on July 1, membership has grown to include nearly 300 members.

The group is currently establishing three “action groups” surrounding Beavercreek policing, government and schools.

Six women make up the CBB leadership team -- Doom, Guidone, Lori Lucas, Jackie Morgan, Gina Turlington and Cherie Washington White.

The group said its actively seeking more BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ community members who are interested in leading with them.

For more information or to join CBB, people can contact the leadership team at citizensforabetterbeavercreek@gmail.com or visit the Facebook group at http://www.facebook.com/groups/citizensforabetterbeavercreek.