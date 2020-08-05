Happening now: 125 gather to remember John Crawford III at Beavercreek Walmart

Afterward, organizers wearing white spelled out Crawford’s initials, JCIII, with their bodies. Written on their shirts were the names of other Black people who had been killed by police.

One of the speakers recalled how Crawford was shot to death by a Beavercreek police officer after a customer called 911. Crawford was talking on a cellphone and holding an unboxed realistic-looking air rifle he picked up from a store shelf.

Following about an hour of remarks was a walk of solidarity along the perimeter of the Walmart parking lot.

During the walk, marchers chanted “Black Lives Matter,” No Justice, No Peace” and “John Crawford.”

The walk ended with demonstrators standing in the roadway directly in front of the doors to Walmart and a second moment of silence.

In May of this year, the city reached a $1.7 million settlement agreement with the Crawford family in their wrongful death lawsuit.

The family’s attorney, Michael Wright, said the wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart continues.

““(The Crawford family) is glad that one part of this case was put behind them. But we’re still fighting,” Wright said. “We still have a case against Walmart, so we’re hopeful that we will get a successful verdict.”

The Walmart portion of the case is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 2.