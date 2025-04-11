Hamilton leaders create a new way to engage kids with exercise

“We are all working together to promote healthy living through physical activity,” said Cindy Hogg, Hamilton Health Department director. “We’re hoping this event will be an exciting way for our neighborhood families to come together for a friendly competition and have fund being physically active.”

Physical activity is good for children in many ways, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Listed benefits on the CDC include improved academic performance, brain health, muscular fitness, heart and lung health, cardiometabolic health, long-term health, bone strength, and measures of a healthy weight.

Children don’t get enough physical activity a day, according to the National Survey of Children’s Health and National Health and Nutrition examination survey. Between 20 to 28% of kids from 6 to 17 years old meet the recommended guideline of 60 minutes of daily physical activity, an physical activity levels decline with age. While anywhere from 26 to 48% of children 6 to 11 years old meet physical activity guidelines, around 15% of kids 12 to 17 years old meet physical activity guidelines.

According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, participation by Ohio youth in sports teams or lessons outside of school dropped nearly 5% from 2016 to 2022. Nationally, that participation level dropped by just more than 7%. Almost half who dropped weren’t having fun, according to an Ohio State University study.

Healthy Hamilton Neighborhood Games may not be an organized sport, but the goal is to have fun while competing for neighborhood pride, said Kristina Latta-Landenfeld, COO at Envision Partnerships. But they need to sign up to participate.

“The best way to get points for your neighborhood is to just literally show up on your practice day and to come on the 14th and have a lot of fun,” she said.

Everyone who participates will earn points for practicing at the neighborhood parks and competing at Marcum Park. At the neighborhood parks, participants will be able to get prizes to take home to help them practice for the June 14 citywide competition.

As the games are competitive, there are multiple ways to win on June 14. There will be winners through individual competition, and there will be a winning neighborhood based on the tally of team points collected throughout the previous two weeks and on the championship day.

There are six individual games: jump roping, badminton, soccer kick, hula hooping, obstacle course and disc golfing.

The Family Promise Dot Dash is also on June 14, and there is a special coupon code for the Healthy Hamilton Neighborhood Games is partnering with Family Promise. There is a special discount code to participate, and by doing so people will earn points for the Games while also supporting Family Promise.

Each neighborhood needs to have a team captain, who can be a high schooler or middle schooler, as well as volunteers and sponsors. But Hogg said the most important part is participation in order to have a successful event.

Several groups are partnering to put this event together with Hamilton’s Health and Neighborhood departments, which include Hamilton City Schools, Great Miami Valley YMCA, Envision Partnerships, Hamilton Parks Conservancy and 17Strong.

The idea was tossed to City Council at Wednesday’s meeting there could be a council challenge at the games. Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller said he and his fellow City Council members like a challenge, but said they are likely better suited as a volunteer or referee.

“City Council likes challenges like that,” he said. “The last time we got challenged, we got smoked by Hamilton High School’s academic team, and we got smoked by the bowling team.”

Council member Susan Vaughn, however, told the board, “I already volunteered us to do the hula hoop (competition).”