New Kroger Marketplace clears first Hamilton hurdle toward city approval

The Cincinnati-headquartered grocer submitted plans recently to move its Main Street store on the city’s westside to North Brookwood at the plaza some Hamiltonians still call Hamilton West plaza or the Brookwood Shopping Center.

The commission on Wednesday evening entertained the request for a preliminary and final plan development an 11.66-acre project that would see nearly 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace (an 118,337-square-foot building and 4,575-square-feet of outdoor space). The project also calls for a Kroger Fuel Center with 14 pumps and a large parking lot to accommodate 485 customers will be situated between the Kroger store and fueling station. The grocery store plans to employ 325 full- and part-time associates.

The new store would feature enhanced produce, bakery, deli and meat departments, as well as a Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese and home goods, according to the plans.

For those who are familiar with Kroger’s location on Kyles Station in Liberty Twp., this store is about the same size, said Anne McBride, a principal with McBride Dale Clarion, planning and zoning consulting firm.

Hamilton’s interdepartmental review committee evaluated the proposal. The committee had no objections to the project, but said a traffic study was needed. McBride said they plan to submit a traffic study in about two weeks. Hamilton Director of Engineering Allen Messer said the city also plans to conduct its own traffic study.

There are seven variance requests, and the Kroger representatives stated to the city these deviations from the zoning code are necessary for this project to happen. In fact, the applicant said there are limitations to the property that’s been vacant for several years since the former development was demolished.

“[I]t is unlikely that a use would not require at least one variance given the physical characteristics of the site,” according a written response by Kroger representatives.

Messer said any decisions as it relates to traffic control and engineering would have to wait until after the city’s traffic study concludes, but could see some of the drives in and out of Kroger as right-in/right-out curb cuts.

Also, there may be a need for a traffic light to be re-installed. The property had a traffic light years ago but was removed due to the lack of traffic at that time. However, given the amount of potential traffic a Kroger Marketplace would attract, it may be warranted again, Messer said.

“I don’t want to assume the results of the study, but there’s a strong possibility that there would be a light at that location again,” he said. “And there would be room to do it, to put it back, essentially.”

Kroger is still in the process of purchasing the land for the project, which consists of two parcels. The grocer would own the majority of the plaza that features a storage company, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Wendy’s, and a Gold Star Chili is being constructed on the site.

This Kroger project would not impact the Kroger store on South Erie Boulevard (Ohio 4) that services the city’s east side.

The issue now goes to Hamilton City Council for consideration. The project is planned to be presented at its March 12 meeting, with first and second readings of legislation on March 26 and April 9, respectively, with a vote during the April meeting.