Visionary businesswoman has big plans for multiple Hamilton properties

Today, she owns Dombova Miller Group with her husband, Jason Miller, serving as chief operating officer, and for the past several years has invested in and developed real estate in the region, though the lion’s share is in the city of Hamilton.

Her next big project is redeveloping 577 Main St., which most Hamiltonians know it as being vacant for more than a generation. Older residents will recall it once being home to Hamilton Glass and Mirror. It was one of several properties she purchased in 2021 and 2022.

The plan for this mixed-use project, Tomer said, is to have four luxury suites on the second floor and a breakfast restaurant focusing on farm-to-table and scratch-made dishes with locally sourced and healthy foods.

The restaurant is planned to open sometime in the second half of the year, but only after the apartments are beginning to earning this summer.

It had to take a while, Tomer said, to restore the building from condemnation to the verge of once again being productive. She said it “was in shambles” and now has a new roof, a secured rear and a rebuilt interior. The apartments are now being framed.

While the restoration was the first phase of this project, the second is the installation of an 8-foot-by-18-foot digital billboard on the side of the building. It will feature a full-color digital display and run up to 18 advertisements every 8 seconds.

“We’re not just investing in properties — we’re investing in Hamilton’s future,” Tomer said. “This digital billboard is the next step in our vision, offering an essential tool for businesses to grow while contributing to the vibrancy of the community.”

But that’s not the only property in Hamilton owned by Dombova Miller Group. Tomer said they’ll also focus on getting the real estate holdings that were purchased in 2021 and 2022 in order so the restaurant project can be “have all of our focus.”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

The goal of Dombova Miller Group — which honors her maiden name and her soon-to-be new last name after her recent nuptials — is more than just a real estate and development company, she said.

“I love to help people and build authentic relationships with them, just a long-term relationship. I feel everything in life is that way,” Tomer said. “It’s about relationships and caring for people. If you help people get what they need, then in the process, you get what you want.”

The reason most of Dombova’s holdings are in Hamilton is because “we love Hamilton so much,” she said, first coming into the city in 2019 when purchasing two 12-unit apartments, and now owns properties on South B Street, in the Jefferson neighborhood and in German Village.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said outsiders, like he was almost eight years ago, see an agenda different from other larger major metropolitan cities where red tape can get in the way of progress.

Hamilton is an interesting place because the people can be very passionate, and that can be a huge positive," said Bates, adding that passion can also be a challenge.

With Tomer’s varying and vast experiences, both positive and negative, it’s made her driven, Bates said.

“That gives her a very interesting perspective,” he said. “Her appreciation that she ended up in this country with so much opportunity and she is willing to do what it takes to embrace that opportunity.”

Tomer relocated to the United States in 1994 on a visitor’s visa with her parents, George and Vaska, and sister, Mariana. They were trying to escape the Russian mafia who extorted small business owners, like her parents.

But staying in the country was a challenge as the United States, after eight years of trying, did not grant her family political asylum, and in 2008, all four were deported. Tomer and her sister were able to return to the United States as both married at the time, though it took 18 months.

She fought to stay in the country because this is where people can “flourish and thrive,” especially women. “There’s no place like it in the world. As a woman, I wouldn’t have had this level of success if I was back in Bulgaria.”

The values taught by her parents — hard work, helping people, respect — are part of the secret to her success. So is being consistent and showing up.

“‘The Compound Effect,’ the book by Darren Hardy, says when you do things repeatedly, over and over, seemingly small and insignificant actions taken daily have an amazing outcome two or three years later,” she said. “Just show up. Actions speak louder than words.”

LEADING LADIES OF BUTLER COUNTY

This is part of a series of stories featuring women in Butler County who shape their communities. These stories will feature women who are leading small and large businesses, institutions, and organizations.

CHAMPIONS OF DIVERSITY

The 4th annual Champions of Diversity Red Carpet Luncheon presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce celebrates “Inspiring Journeys” of four individuals who have pursued the American Dream. Panelists include:

Dr. Deudonne Amuam, Assurance Care

Dr. Satinder Bharaj, The Sateri Group/PAHHNI Water

Gus Cocina, ADG Services

Michaela Tomer, Dombova Miller Group

The event is at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave.

Reservations, which are $34 for members and $39 for nonmembers, can be made at www.hamilton-ohio.com.