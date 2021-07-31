Fair closes with in-person auction, champion showcase

The junior fair auction was held fully online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, many aspects of the online format have carried over, allowing the bidding to occur online this year in addition to the in-person auction.

Drew Weymouth’s steer, Chunky Monkey, was named the grand champion. It sold for $5,500 to Ed Evans.

Drew Weymouth, 16, auctions off his Grand Champion Steer on Friday during the Jr. Fair Auction at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY / STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Weymouth’s Market Lamb, Curby, was named Reserve Champion, which sold for $10,000, the highest price tag of the day.

The 4-Her said he is happy with the results but ready for a break.

“I’m glad for it to be over so I can sleep in, but I know I’ll get bored and want them again,” Weymouth said.

Lilly Powell auctions off her Grand Champion Dairy Steer Friday during the Jr. Fair Auction at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Weymouth has shown animals for seven years and takes after his sister, Hannah, whose steer was named grand champion in 2019. He said he did not feel any pressure from his sister’s success.

“Well, it took her 11 years to do it, and it took me one, so I think it just proves that I’m better than her,” Weymouth said.

“I kept telling him he had big shoes to fill, and he obviously did that,” his sister said. “I think he’s the first person ever to have two animals in the sale of champions.”

Madison Blair sits with her dairy calf before auctioning it off Friday during the Jr. Fair Auction at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Weymouth is a junior at Tecumseh High School and said he will continue to show next year. He plans to show steers at the Ohio State Fair and lambs in Clark County.

As of now, he has not made any decisions about college but knows he wants to pursue agriculture. Weymouth said the money he earned at the auction will go toward his college fund.