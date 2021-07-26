Five things to see at the Clark County Fair

Hasting & Co. will be playing in the Big Tent and will perform their new song “SPF U.”

Hasting announced via Facebook Friday morning that they will be filming a music video at the Clark County Fair on July 28.

2. Wyatt McCubbin

Wyatt McCubbin, also from Springfield, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Big Tent.

“He always brings such a great audience,” Executive Director of Clark County Fairgrounds Dean Blair said. “If he plays by himself, he fills the tent. If he brings the band, he’ll fill the tent. Everybody loves him.”

3. Pork Chops

Pork Chops from the Clark County Pork Producers are a fan favorite.

After taking a hiatus from the fair last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pork chops are back.

“You need to have the pork chops at least once, so you know what everyone is talking about,” Urbana resident Steve Clark said.

Clark says he has tried to replicate the pork chops at home many times, but nothing compares to the pork chops from the fair.

4. Junior fair auction

The Junior fair auction, which is the culmination of all the projects on display throughout the week, will take place on at 9 a.m. Friday in the Champion Center.

“It’s a win-win,” Sales Committee Chair Greg Kaffenbarger said regarding the fair auction. “It’s been a huge asset to the community for years.”

Maggie Holloway, 9, left, and Alyssa Walden, 9, sit with their pigs in the Swine Barn Saturday at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

5. Sea lions shows

New to the Clark County Fair, sea lions are putting will put on a show three times a day.

Blair says he has been trying to get the sea lions at the fair for the past four years, which typically are only present at the Wisconsin or Ohio State fairs.

How to go

Clark County Fair opens to the public Friday and runs through July 30. Gates open at 8 a.m. Midway opens at noon. Admission is $6, which includes parking and entry into all concerts. Admission is free for children 5 and under. Rides require tickets, or a wristband purchased separately.

Clark County Fairgrounds are located at 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield.

Today

9 a.m. Jr. Market Lamb Show - Sheep Arena

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Heritage Center Tractor Show*

2 p.m. Jeff Dunmire - CTC Shelter House - Easy Listening

Noon: Midway opens

1 p.m. Wood Carver

4 p.m. Jr. Dairy Feeders - Show Arena

4 p.m. Mini Circus

4 p.m. Wood Carver

5 p.m. Sea Lion Show

6 p.m. Mini Circus

6 p.m. Wood Carver

7 p.m. KOI Drag Racing - Track - ATV, Dirt Bikes, and more

7 p.m. Sea Lion Show

8 p.m. Elvis - Big Tent

8 p.m. Mini Circus

8 p.m. Wood Carver

9 p.m. Sea Lion Show

10 p.m. Mini Circus

* Field Marshal Tractor starts with a shot gun shell demonstration at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Source: Clark County Fair