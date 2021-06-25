Springfield Pride celebration to return Saturday

Springfield will host its annual Pride celebration Saturday with an after party to follow the festivities.
The Springfield Pride event, taking place at Springfield’s City Hall Plaza from noon to 4:30 p.m., is just the beginning of pride celebrations lasting into the night. The after party at Mother Stewart’s Brewing is from 7 to 11 p.m. and will feature live entertainment and a silent auction.
All are welcome at the free event, which is about advocating for and celebrating the LGBTQA community, according to Bradley Minerd, vice president of Equality Springfield, the event’s organizer.
“Its basically a party,” Minerd said. “It’s about celebrating who we are and knowing that we have each other’s backs. It’s a celebration.”
The event will feature 33 different organization booths, food vendors, live entertainment and multiple drag shows. Festivities will be hosted by two local drag queens, Shelby and Amanda Sue, who were both born and raised in Springfield.
The celebration will continue on West Columbia Street at Mother Stewart’s Brewing with more drag performances, a live DJ and a silent auction. One dollar will be donated to Equality Springfield for every beer or beverage sold at the establishment, according to Minerd.
Equality Springfield is a nonprofit founded in 2010 with a vision to make LGBTQA people feel welcomed and appreciated in the Springfield region.
Minerd says the event costs around $6,000 and is fully funded by sponsors and community donors. Some of the generous sponsors include Equitas Health and Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio, Clark State College, LACY’s Sports Stop, Merchant National Bank and Kent Brooks and Rick Incorvati.
Springfield Pride attendees are not required to wear a mask but are encouraged to, especially if not fully vaccinated. Social distancing is also suggested.