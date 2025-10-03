Trick-or-treat 2025 times for the Springfield region

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. Here are the times for various localities.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Christiansburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Mechanicsburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30
North Lewisburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30
St Paris: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Terre Haute: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25
Urbana: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
CLARK COUNTY
Countywide: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Bellbrook: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Fairborn: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Xenia: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Yellow Springs: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
