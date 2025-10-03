Trick-or-treat 2025 times for the Springfield region

Lifestyles
51 minutes ago
Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. Here are the times for various localities.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Christiansburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

Mechanicsburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

North Lewisburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

St Paris: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Terre Haute: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25

Urbana: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

CLARK COUNTY

Countywide: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Bellbrook: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fairborn: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Xenia: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Yellow Springs: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

