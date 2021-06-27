Upper Valley Mall-goers react to preservation of Peanuts characters

Several Facebook users who commented are happy with the decision and thankful there will be other opportunities to view the collection.

“This is a totally delightful thing to have happen. I will go to see this display wherever it is displayed,” Kathy Schopmeyer said.

Another community member was relieved to see the collection being saved.

“I was wondering what they were going to do with it! So glad it’s not going in the trash,” June Young said.

Others joked about gladly taking the collection for themselves.

“I would have loved to have all the displays they used,” Josh Studebaker said.

“I want them!” Cheri Robinson said.

According to Roger Sherock, executive director of the Clark County Historical Society, they intend to display the Peanuts characters around the holidays:

“We feel it’s very important [to preserve]. It’s what we are here for. It’s our mission: collect, preserve, interpret.”