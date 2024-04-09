Have you seen missing Dayton man with Down syndrome?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a man with Down syndrome who has been missing since Friday.

Hinja Nsengimana, 37, was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Nsengimana was diagnosed with Down syndrome and speaks Swahili, according to police.

“His family is very concerned for his safety,” police said.

Nsengimana is 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anynoe with information on Nsengimana’s whereabouts can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

