Have you seen missing Dayton man with Down syndrome?

Nsengimana was diagnosed with Down syndrome and speaks Swahili, according to police.

“His family is very concerned for his safety,” police said.

Nsengimana is 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anynoe with information on Nsengimana’s whereabouts can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.