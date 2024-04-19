How to get a rare glimpse of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright family’s Oakwood mansion

During a walking tour, visitors can learn about historic Wright family neighbors, including the founder of Cheez-It Crackers, a famous Dayton architect, a man nicknamed the “Maker of Machines,” and more.

Stephen Wright, the brothers’ great grandnephew, will be present, and light refreshments will be provided.

Wright at Home is presented as a collaboration between Dayton History and the Oakwood Historical Society. Proceeds from this event will benefit both history organizations.

The event is Sunday, April 28, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Hawthorn Hill is located at 901 Harman Ave. Tickets can be purchased HERE

