3 Dayton men killed, 3 others injured in Kentucky crash

An initial investigation found that Luis Diego Gudino-Rivera, 23, was driving a GMC Yukon south on I-75 Monday evening near Williamstown when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder, struck a guardrail, re-entered the roadway and overturned multiple times, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Guidino-Rivera and two passengers, Efrain Rivera-Mancha, 42 and Johnathan Contreras-Rivera, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County coroner, officials said. All three men were from Dayton.