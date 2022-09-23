CareSource pledges to match donations for Boys & Girls Club of Dayton: How to donate

This pledge, which includes donations in the next 30 days up to the SPARK event, is the largest donation CareSource has committed to the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton. The CareSource Foundation has provided grants, sponsorships, and programming to the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton since 2011. Devon Valencia, chief information officer at CareSource, and Ellen Miller, director of the CareSource Foundation, are members of the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton’s board of directors. CareSource also provides financial support to other Boys and Girls Clubs across Ohio, according to a CareSource spokesperson.

Supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton is reflective of CareSource’s goal to support the community and provide opportunities to invest in children and their social and behavioral health needs in a safe environment, a CareSource spokesperson said. CareSource said it hopes this investment will inspire other organizations to get involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton.