CareSource pledges to match donations for Boys & Girls Club of Dayton: How to donate

Dayton-based insurance company CareSource is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton by pledging to match up to $300,000 of donations raised during the SPARK fundraising event on Oct. 20 at the Dayton Arcade.
“CareSource supports the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton’s mission to inspire, develop and help young people to reach their full potential,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource. “This gift is just one more way we can improve the lives of kids living in West Dayton.”
This pledge, which includes donations in the next 30 days up to the SPARK event, is the largest donation CareSource has committed to the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton. The CareSource Foundation has provided grants, sponsorships, and programming to the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton since 2011. Devon Valencia, chief information officer at CareSource, and Ellen Miller, director of the CareSource Foundation, are members of the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton’s board of directors. CareSource also provides financial support to other Boys and Girls Clubs across Ohio, according to a CareSource spokesperson.
Supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton is reflective of CareSource’s goal to support the community and provide opportunities to invest in children and their social and behavioral health needs in a safe environment, a CareSource spokesperson said. CareSource said it hopes this investment will inspire other organizations to get involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton.
The SPARK event will raise funds for programming and facility improvements for the Boys and Girls Club, which has been working with underserved kids in West Dayton for over 60 years. The organization hopes to raise funds this year through the CareSource matching gift challenge, sponsorships, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. University of Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Coach Wes Miller will also be speaking about the importance of leadership for youth.
“While this is the second year for SPARK, CareSource and the whole community have been staunch supporters of Dayton youth for decades,” said Crystal Allen, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton. “It takes all of us to build a safe environment, high-quality programs and unique experiences to level the playing field for all kids.”
Visit bgcdayton.org for event registration and to make a donation. The SPARK Great Futures event will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Dayton Arcade. For more information, the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton can be reached at (937) 262-8377.
About the Author