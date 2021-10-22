Cause of Thursday night fire under investigation in Dayton

Dayton fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a multi-use building in the city Thursday night.
Firefighters responded to the area of West Third and North Broadway streets around 8:55 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke showing from the building, said Captain Brad French, Dayton Fire Department public information officer.
No injuries were reported and damage was contained mainly to the first floor.
Crews are working to determine what caused the fire. Anyone with information should call Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or the Dayton Fire Department Investigations Team at 937-333-TIPS (8477).
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Detective DelRio added to DEA Museum’s Wall of Honor
2
Fire damages 16 apartments in Dayton, residents evacuated safely
3
Dayton police incident gains national attention: What happened this...
4
Dayton celebrates opening of new bike playground at Welcome Park
5
Massive garage fire damages 6 structures in Dayton