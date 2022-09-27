BreakingNews
Road near Wright-Patt among several where paving work starts today
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center

Dayton
By
48 minutes ago

The Dayton Funk All-Stars will preform at a concert hosted by the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Levitt Pavilion this weekend.

From Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffles prizes, food trucks and local vendors.

Jimmy’s Angels will also preform during the event. Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice will provide opening remarks around 3:15 p.m.

Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In Other News
1
CareSource pledges to match donations for Boys & Girls Club of Dayton...
2
Community Gem: Englewood woman founder of ‘Library for Africa’
3
Mass distribution serves over 1,000 families from UD Arena
4
Mask up for Dayton city commission meeting
5
Dayton breaks 74-year daily rainfall record Sunday

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top