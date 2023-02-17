East Monument Avenue closure to last up to 4 months

Part of East Monument Avenue in Dayton will be closed for up to four months while a contractor installs a new water line.
Monument Avenue between Keowee and Findlay streets beginning Monday will be closed to through traffic.
However, local traffic will remain open between Keowee Street and the Ottawa Yards entrance, according to a release issued Friday evening from the city.
