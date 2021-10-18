Firefighters battle flames at Dayton apartment complex

Dayton firefighters worked to extinguish flames at an apartment building on Woodman Park Drive on Monday morning.
Crews found a heavy fire upon arrival at the two-story apartment complex, including heavy fire conditions in the attic, according to the Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.
Initial reports indicated that at least two medics were called to the scene, but it is not clear if any injuries have been reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
