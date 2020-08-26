Free, hot meals prepared with love now available with no-contact required

Currently, 150 free meals, per day are provided at the BGCD pick-up site, however, Countryman said if they see a need to order more, they will.

“People don’t need to bring their kids or (other) people with them as proof,” Countryman said. “Just park, or if you’re on the bus line, walk in and pick up meals. No need to knock or ask for anything — you just take what you need.”

Dayton’s needs were no secret to Countryman, though she said the pandemic has brought her face-to-face with the community’s needs in an eye-opening way.

“To connect with all the various organizations and programs going on throughout the city has personally allowed me to expose the club to others, as well as to be exposed to other organizations and movements within the city that I had no idea about,” Countryman said. “So it’s been very rewarding.”

Countryman said there is no end in sight for the no-contact, hot meal pickup program.

“We just wanted to provide what we can to the community as a whole,” Countryman said.