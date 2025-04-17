Idea-sharing parties continue in Dayton: PechaKucha slated for April 24 at DAI

Each person who speaks will present 20 slides in 20 seconds. It’s a fast-paced presentation format but allows folks to put ideas out there in their own voices.

PechaKucha started as nighttime get-togethers in Tokyo in 2003 and the popularity spread globally. Dayton is one of more than 1,200 official PechaKucha cities.

They have been happening in Dayton since 2009. Events have highlighted everything from young designers showing off their portfolios to presentations on history. They are informal and sometimes include alcohol.

PK Dayton is a volunteer-run event by local organizers.

DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park North. Doors open at 7 p.m.