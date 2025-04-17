Breaking: Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway reopens for good: Here’s what the owners said

Idea-sharing parties continue in Dayton: PechaKucha slated for April 24 at DAI

PechaKucha Night Dayton is slated for April 24, 2025 at the Dayton Art Institute. The event happens quarterly at various locations. CONTRIBUTED

PechaKucha Night Dayton is slated for April 24, 2025 at the Dayton Art Institute. The event happens quarterly at various locations. CONTRIBUTED
Dayton
By News Staff
1 hour ago
X

There’s a party happening at the Dayton Art Institute for people who want to hear or present new ideas.

PechaKucha Night Dayton Vol. 56 is set for 7:30 p.m. April 24. It’s a free quarterly event that provides networking for adults and allows speakers to share their passions. Locations for the quarterly activity vary.

ExploreFROM THE ARCHIVES: Spreading ideas and insights with “Pecha Kucha” events

Each person who speaks will present 20 slides in 20 seconds. It’s a fast-paced presentation format but allows folks to put ideas out there in their own voices.

PechaKucha started as nighttime get-togethers in Tokyo in 2003 and the popularity spread globally. Dayton is one of more than 1,200 official PechaKucha cities.

They have been happening in Dayton since 2009. Events have highlighted everything from young designers showing off their portfolios to presentations on history. They are informal and sometimes include alcohol.

PK Dayton is a volunteer-run event by local organizers.

DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park North. Doors open at 7 p.m.

In Other News
1
Owner of historic ‘Sisters of the Precious Blood’ home in Grafton Hill...
2
Linden Avenue historic home a grand painted lady built in 1884
3
Finding ‘The Cure’: Winning FutureFest drama will be on stage at Dayton...
4
Artist wants you to ponder materials, mortality and seasonal...
5
UD’s Lifelong Learning Institute celebrates 30 years of lessons for...

About the Author

News Staff