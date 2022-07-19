dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mask up for Dayton city commission meeting

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Dayton
By
19 minutes ago

Visitors are required to wear masks for Dayton City Commission meetings until further notice.

The commission’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the commission chambers, 101 W. Third St., second floor.

ExploreRELATED: CDC puts Montgomery County at high COVID level, recommends masks

A work session is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Planning Resource Center, City Hall, mezzanine. The topic is procurement enhancement program.

Dayton city employees already are required to wear masks in city buildings.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County on July 15 issued a suggested recommendation to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported Montgomery County at a “high” COVID transmission level.

“As we move through the various phases of this pandemic, it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take,” Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner, said last week.

In Other News
1
Dayton breaks 74-year daily rainfall record Sunday
2
Dayton airport undergoing renovations: What you need to know for travel
3
Dayton International Airport renovations to improve functionality
4
3 houses damaged, 2 families displaced in overnight fire in Dayton
5
Suspected serious injuries reported following Thursday crash in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top