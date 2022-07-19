Mask up for Dayton city commission meeting

Visitors are required to wear masks for Dayton City Commission meetings until further notice.
The commission’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the commission chambers, 101 W. Third St., second floor.
A work session is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Planning Resource Center, City Hall, mezzanine. The topic is procurement enhancement program.
Dayton city employees already are required to wear masks in city buildings.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County on July 15 issued a suggested recommendation to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported Montgomery County at a “high” COVID transmission level.
“As we move through the various phases of this pandemic, it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take,” Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner, said last week.
About the Author