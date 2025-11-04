Frisch’s Big Boy to host pop-up pie sales in 3 communities that once had a restaurant

Frisch's Big Boy is known for its selection of pies and desserts. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

Frisch's Big Boy is known for its selection of pies and desserts. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF
Community Content
By
1 hour ago
X

Frisch’s Big Boy is bringing its famous pies to three communities in the Dayton region.

“Just in time for Thanksgiving, Frisch’s Big Boy is bringing its beloved Original Recipe Pumpkin Pie and other delicious varieties to Dayton for a limited-time pop-up pie sale,” an Oct. 17 Facebook post stated.

Pies will be available at the following locations:

  • 1-7 p.m. Nov. 24 at 2440 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek
  • 1-7 p.m. Nov. 25 at 6244 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.
  • 1-7 p.m. Nov. 26 at 5555 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights
Explore19 Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants remain open in Ohio despite Dolly’s closures

In addition to these Dayton pop-up locations, whole pies are available at all Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants, except the airport.

Whole pies available include:

  • Frisch’s Original Recipe Pumpkin
  • Coconut Cream
  • Peanut Butter
  • Chocolate Cream
  • Apple
  • Cherry
  • Pecan
  • Cheesecake

On the Oct. 17 Facebook post, someone asked who is making the pies.

“Our pumpkin pies are produced by a trusted local bakery partner who follows Frisch’s Original Recipe, ensuring the same quality and taste our guests have loved for generations,” Frisch’s replied.

ExploreOur Holiday Cookie Contest is back for 2025: Where and when to drop off your treats

Those that purchase a Frisch’s Original Recipe Pumpkin Pie, will get a $5 off coupon for their next visit.

Most pies are $14.99 each. The pecan pie is $16.99 and the cheesecake (serves 14) is $39.99. To preorder pies, click here.

In Other News
1
Miamisburg grads open free home haunt in Moraine this weekend
2
What time is trick-or-treat? Info for the Dayton region
3
DeWine issues executive order to stop intoxicating hemp sales
4
COMMUNITY GEMS: Kettering woman spreads kindness through yoga...
5
What time is trick-or-treat? Info for the Dayton region

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.