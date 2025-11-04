Frisch’s Big Boy to host pop-up pie sales in 3 communities that once had a restaurant

Frisch’s Big Boy is bringing its famous pies to three communities in the Dayton region.
“Just in time for Thanksgiving, Frisch’s Big Boy is bringing its beloved Original Recipe Pumpkin Pie and other delicious varieties to Dayton for a limited-time pop-up pie sale,” an Oct. 17 Facebook post stated.
Pies will be available at the following locations:
- 1-7 p.m. Nov. 24 at 2440 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek
- 1-7 p.m. Nov. 25 at 6244 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.
- 1-7 p.m. Nov. 26 at 5555 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights
In addition to these Dayton pop-up locations, whole pies are available at all Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants, except the airport.
Whole pies available include:
- Frisch’s Original Recipe Pumpkin
- Coconut Cream
- Peanut Butter
- Chocolate Cream
- Apple
- Cherry
- Pecan
- Cheesecake
On the Oct. 17 Facebook post, someone asked who is making the pies.
“Our pumpkin pies are produced by a trusted local bakery partner who follows Frisch’s Original Recipe, ensuring the same quality and taste our guests have loved for generations,” Frisch’s replied.
Those that purchase a Frisch’s Original Recipe Pumpkin Pie, will get a $5 off coupon for their next visit.
Most pies are $14.99 each. The pecan pie is $16.99 and the cheesecake (serves 14) is $39.99. To preorder pies, click here.
