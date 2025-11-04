Frisch’s Big Boy to host pop-up pie sales in 3 communities that once had a restaurant

Pies will be available at the following locations:

1-7 p.m. Nov. 24 at 2440 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek

1-7 p.m. Nov. 25 at 6244 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

1-7 p.m. Nov. 26 at 5555 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights

In addition to these Dayton pop-up locations, whole pies are available at all Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants, except the airport.

Whole pies available include:

Frisch’s Original Recipe Pumpkin

Coconut Cream

Peanut Butter

Chocolate Cream

Apple

Cherry

Pecan

Cheesecake

On the Oct. 17 Facebook post, someone asked who is making the pies.

“Our pumpkin pies are produced by a trusted local bakery partner who follows Frisch’s Original Recipe, ensuring the same quality and taste our guests have loved for generations,” Frisch’s replied.

Those that purchase a Frisch’s Original Recipe Pumpkin Pie, will get a $5 off coupon for their next visit.

Most pies are $14.99 each. The pecan pie is $16.99 and the cheesecake (serves 14) is $39.99. To preorder pies, click here.