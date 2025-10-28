Our Holiday Cookie Contest is back for 2025: Where and when to drop off your treats

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In 2023, the holiday cookie contest returned after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two years, we’ve asked contestants to submit their best, easy-to-follow cookie recipes and had our staff bake them due to post-COVID precautions.

This year, we’re returning to how we originally conducted the contest.

Here’s how to enter the cookie contest:

Bring at least one dozen of your favorite cookies to the Dayton Daily News office building at 601 E. Third St. (this is the Manhattan Building next to Sueño). Parking and the entrance is in the back of the building.

Cookie drop-off is:

5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17

8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18

Our staff will be in the lobby at that entrance. The person dropping off the cookies (whether that’s the baker or a representative) will need to provide photo identification, and fill out a submission form with the baker’s first and last name, mailing address, phone number and email address. Along with the cookies, you must bring a copy of the recipe with exact ingredients and measurements and thorough step-by-step directions on preparation and baking. The recipe sheet should include a brief description on how you came across the cookie recipe and what makes it special to you. Cookies should be dropped off in a disposable container that you will not need back.

What will happen next?

Our staff will taste-test the cookies on Nov. 18 and select a first-, second- and third-place winner.

The winners will be contacted before Nov. 21, and a story will be published in the newspaper on Nov. 30, recognizing our favorite cookie recipes.

Planning to drop-off cookies? Fill out the form below to let us know and sign up for a reminder the week before drop-off.

Frequently asked questions: