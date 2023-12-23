Funeral procession honors late Preble County sheriff’s deputy killed in head-on crash

By Staff Report
The funeral procession for the late Preble County Sheriff’s deputy killed in a crash earlier this week wound its way through the region today.

Joshua Hamilton, 34, was killed in the crash on Monday. A second driver, 36-year-old Michael Eugene Gayhart II, also died in the head-on crash.

Credit: Preble County Sheriff's Office

In the video from our reporter on the scene (seen above), rain pours down on the large line of vehicles traveling slowly to the funeral at The Pentecostal Tabernacle church in Richmond, Indiana.

The funeral service happened at 10 a.m. this morning with Pastor Tyler Luck officiating while burial for Hamilton followed at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

Hamilton had been with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office since May 2022. Sheriff Mike Simpson said Hamilton started at the jail before he was promoted in June to road patrol.

His obituary said he was also a police officer for Premier Health Network.

Hamilton is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, parents, sister and many other family members.

