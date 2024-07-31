Goal of Highway to Help: Assist those in need during the holidays

Atrium employees identify potential families to help during the holiday. Proceeds from the event purchase Christmas gifts for children and gift cards for adults to buy groceries, said Ann Brock, Atrium Medical Center trauma outreach coordinator and organizer of this year’s ride.

In nine years, Highway to Help has raised $10,000 and assisted 1,000 people, Brock said.

She said as a hospital it’s “very important” to take are of those in need.

“This is a wonderful cause,” Brock said.

While some people may consider Butler and Warren communities affluent, Stautberg said there are “pockets of need” throughout the region.

That’s why Highway to Help serves an important role in the community, he said.

Highway to Help was started nine years ago by Jim Bruggeman, an Atrium Medical Center maintenance worker.

The ride committee has added a twist this year. The motorcycle ride will depart the hospital campus at noon, then travel to Cowan Lake in CITY HERE and conclude at the Lebanon Blues Festival around 3 p.m., with reserved parking available until 7 p.m. Participants can enjoy live bands and festivities continuing until 11 p.m.

Registration fee is $25 per motorcycle, which includes $10 Blues Bucks to be spent at the Lebanon Blues Festival food trucks.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: 10th Annual Highway to Help, a charity motorcycle ride to benefit Atrium Medical Center’s Adopt-A-Family effort

WHEN: Registration from 10-11:45 a.m. Saturday. Kickstands up at noon.

WHERE: Ride departs from Atrium Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Middletown. Parking Lot H.

HOW MUCH: $25 per motorcycle