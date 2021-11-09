Kettering police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Kettering police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday.
Ja’Briona Bush was last seen at her home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and did not take her medication with her when she left, according to police. She may be with friends in the area of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket on Cornell Drive in Dayton.
Ja’Briona has brown eyes and light brown hair. She is about 5′6 and 145 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information on her location should call Detective Mason at 937-296-2583.
