dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio Army National Guard concerned about missing local soldier

A Cedarville University photo of Michaela Nelson, who ran track for the university.
Caption
A Cedarville University photo of Michaela Nelson, who ran track for the university.

Credit: Scott Huck

Credit: Scott Huck

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
12 minutes ago

The Ohio Army National Guard has expressed concern about an enlisted member who has reportedly not contacted her family since Oct. 26.

The father of Specialist Michaela Nelson filed a report on a missing person with the Columbus police, according to the “armyguarddayton” Instagram account. The account is the official Ohio Army National Guard recruiting page for the Dayton area.

“Spc. Michaela Nelson is a valued member of the Ohio Army National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP),” a statement from the guard to the Dayton Daily News said Monday. “Spc. Nelson’s family has filed a missing person’s report and anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.

An Instagram post on Michaela Nelson
Caption
An Instagram post on Michaela Nelson

The statement adds: “Our No. 1 priority is ensuring she is found safe, and we will provide any assistance needed to her family and law enforcement.”

Nelson, 26, enlisted in September 2020, the Guard said. She completed Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Jackson, S.C. for military occupation specialty 56M (religious affairs specialist). Her unit is Company G in the Recruit Sustainment Program, and Company G is based in Dayton.

A poster on Instagram said Nelson graduated from Cedarville University and attended Xenia Christian High School, now Legacy Christian Academy. Questions were sent to a representative of Cedarville University.

A Columbus police report said Nelson’s father reported on Nov. 5 that Nelson had been missing for a few weeks. “The victim hasn’t even spoken to the complainant or other family members since 10/26/2021. The victim is also AWOL (absent without leave) from the army and they are contacting the complainant as well.”

In Other News
1
Carroll High School presents fall play ‘Daddy’s Girl’ this weekend
2
Dayton Children’s starts COVID vaccines for ages 5-11 today
3
Boonshoft to add new ‘Eco Eatery’ to museum
4
What are suicide red flags for veterans?
5
Gas prices soar, but could tumble 10 to 15 cents in weeks ahead

About the Author

ajc.com

Thomas Gnau
Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top