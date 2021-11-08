Ohio Army National Guard concerned about missing local soldier

Nelson, 26, enlisted in September 2020, the Guard said. She completed Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Jackson, S.C. for military occupation specialty 56M (religious affairs specialist). Her unit is Company G in the Recruit Sustainment Program, and Company G is based in Dayton.

A poster on Instagram said Nelson graduated from Cedarville University and attended Xenia Christian High School, now Legacy Christian Academy. Questions were sent to a representative of Cedarville University.

A Columbus police report said Nelson’s father reported on Nov. 5 that Nelson had been missing for a few weeks. “The victim hasn’t even spoken to the complainant or other family members since 10/26/2021. The victim is also AWOL (absent without leave) from the army and they are contacting the complainant as well.”