Kettering schools chooses new superintendent

Melinda McCarty-Stewart will be the next superintendent of the Kettering City School District, according to an announcement sent to staff by the Kettering Board of Education on Wednesday.
In the announcement, the board said that following the final round of interviews and meetings with staff, community members and city officials, it offered McCarty-Stewart the job, with a formal approval of a four-year contract to come on May 17.
The board said she verbally accepted and planned to move to Kettering to join the community.
McCarty-Stewart’s previous role was as superintendent of the Wilmington City Schools, before which she served as a high school principal in the Wilmington and Mason school districts.
“The Board, collectively, feels that McCarty-Stewart is absolutely the right superintendent for our school district,” the announcement read.
McCarty-Stewart will replace Scott Inskeep, who plans to retire Aug. 1 after eight years in the role.
The base annual salary for the new superintendent is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000.
