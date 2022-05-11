dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering schools chooses new superintendent

Melinda McCarty-Stewart has been selected as the new superintendent for the Kettering City School District.

caption arrowCaption
Melinda McCarty-Stewart has been selected as the new superintendent for the Kettering City School District.

Kettering
By
31 minutes ago
Melinda McCarty-Stewart to replace retiring Inskeep

Melinda McCarty-Stewart will be the next superintendent of the Kettering City School District, according to an announcement sent to staff by the Kettering Board of Education on Wednesday.

In the announcement, the board said that following the final round of interviews and meetings with staff, community members and city officials, it offered McCarty-Stewart the job, with a formal approval of a four-year contract to come on May 17.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kettering schools name three finalists for superintendent

The board said she verbally accepted and planned to move to Kettering to join the community.

McCarty-Stewart’s previous role was as superintendent of the Wilmington City Schools, before which she served as a high school principal in the Wilmington and Mason school districts.

“The Board, collectively, feels that McCarty-Stewart is absolutely the right superintendent for our school district,” the announcement read.

McCarty-Stewart will replace Scott Inskeep, who plans to retire Aug. 1 after eight years in the role.

The base annual salary for the new superintendent is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000.

In Other News
1
Can you ID owner of car in Kettering hit-and-run crash?
2
Best of 2021: Top 7 stories from Kettering this year
3
Kettering police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl
4
2 taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries in Sunday crash in...
5
Kettering targets Fraze opening in late-July; city looks to fill jobs

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top