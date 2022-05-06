Kettering schools name three finalists for superintendent

The finalists are Robert Hill of Springfield City Schools, Gabe Lofton of Xenia City Schools and Melinda McCarty-Stewart of Wilmington City Schools, according to district officials.

The finalists’ next round of interviews will be Tuesday with the school board. Kettering schools Treasurer Cary Furniss said there will be a separate event that day where K12 Business Consulting will facilitate “meet and greet” sessions between the finalists and an invited group of staff and community members.