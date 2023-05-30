BreakingNews
I-675 South closed in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital
Kettering’s Fraze sets Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

KETTERING — The Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk is coming to Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion, it was announced Tuesday.

Tusk is set to play at Kettering’s 4,300-seat outdoor music venue Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

The band covers the great hits of the band co-founded by Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer in London in 1967.

Fleetwood Mac hit its peak in 1970s after Green and Spencer left. Christine and John McVie joined, followed by Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

The band’s 1977 release Rumours won album of the year and had four top 10 singles. The album sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

Tusk has been together for more than years.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. They are $20 for general admission. Ticket sales are limited to four per person on the first day. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of show.

Tickets can be purchased at www.fraze.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

The Tusk show is among more than 30 concerts and events at the Fraze announced for this season.

