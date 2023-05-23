X

Feds cite Kettering Dollar General for safety violations; part of $3.4M in fines

Local News
By , Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

A Kettering Dollar General store is among those named by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for having unsafe conditions.

The business at 2701 S. Dixie Drive was cited among the workplace safety failures identified during U.S. Department of Labor inspections at nine Dollar General locations in Maine, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin in late 2022, it was announced Tuesday.

The findings at the stores, operated by Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC, add $3.4 million in proposed penalties, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

ExploreEARLIER: 11 area cities banding together to negotiate energy costs for residents, businesses

The Kettering store on Dixie was found to have exit routes, fire extinguishers and electrical panels blocked by merchandise and other materials in November 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The agency issued citations for three repeat violations for fire and electrical hazards with $270,116 in proposed penalties at the Kettering location, according to the announcement.

A message left at the Dixie Drive Dollar General was not immediately returned.

OSHA inspections at Dollar General stores commonly find aisles, emergency exits, fire extinguishers and electrical panels blocked by stored merchandise and other materials, and boxes stacked unsafely, federal officials said. These conditions expose employees to fire, electrical and other hazards in violation of federal regulations.

“Dollar General continues to expose its employees to unsafe conditions at its stores across the nation,” said OSHA Assistant Secretary Doug Parker. “As one of the nation’s largest retailers, the company must focus its attention on resolving these issues and making corporate-wide changes to protect the safety and well-being of the people they employ.”

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering-based business marks 150 years manufacturing parts that keep things moving

In Other News
1
Mad River schools’ board of education urged to retry tax levy in...
2
2 men from Kettering, West Chester found dead after hiking in Utah slot...
3
Ohio touts new job program, supports for inmates re-entering society
4
Who is the best high school football player ever from the Dayton area...
5
Ponitz junior wins refurbished car in 9th annual drawing

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top