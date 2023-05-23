Feds cite Kettering Dollar General for safety violations; part of $3.4M in fines

A Kettering Dollar General store is among those named by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for having unsafe conditions.
The business at 2701 S. Dixie Drive was cited among the workplace safety failures identified during U.S. Department of Labor inspections at nine Dollar General locations in Maine, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin in late 2022, it was announced Tuesday.
The findings at the stores, operated by Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC, add $3.4 million in proposed penalties, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The Kettering store on Dixie was found to have exit routes, fire extinguishers and electrical panels blocked by merchandise and other materials in November 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The agency issued citations for three repeat violations for fire and electrical hazards with $270,116 in proposed penalties at the Kettering location, according to the announcement.
A message left at the Dixie Drive Dollar General was not immediately returned.
OSHA inspections at Dollar General stores commonly find aisles, emergency exits, fire extinguishers and electrical panels blocked by stored merchandise and other materials, and boxes stacked unsafely, federal officials said. These conditions expose employees to fire, electrical and other hazards in violation of federal regulations.
“Dollar General continues to expose its employees to unsafe conditions at its stores across the nation,” said OSHA Assistant Secretary Doug Parker. “As one of the nation’s largest retailers, the company must focus its attention on resolving these issues and making corporate-wide changes to protect the safety and well-being of the people they employ.”
About the Author