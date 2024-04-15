Kim Nuxhall to be honored by Anthony Muñoz Foundation

“To receive an award that has such deep and personal meaning to a person whom I’ve always looked up to with the highest of reverence in Anthony Muñoz, makes the Jim and Cheryl Semon Impact Award as meaningful of an award that I’ve ever received,” Nuxhall said.

The award was created to honor Jim and the late Cheryl Semons. Jim Semon was the parks and recreation director in Muñoz’s childhood community, eventually becoming his baseball coach and role model.

Nuxhall embodies a legacy of service that both his father and Muñoz share: developing leadership and character in young minds through building up our community. The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy foundation for the Reds Hall of Famer, and a central project is The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility where every player with every challenge gets every chance to play. Hundreds of players from 4 to 80 years old, participate in Miracle League Fields programming.

Recent past recipients of the award include Bruce Kozerski (2023), Ed Hartman (2022), Beth and Todd Guckenberger (2021), Randall McDaniel (2019), and Buddy LaRosa (2018). Jim Semon was the first recipient of the honor in 2006.

The Anthony Muñoz Foundation was established in 2002 and its mission is to engage the region to impact youth mentally, physically and spiritually. The foundation reaches out to underprivileged youth to recognize and reward those who excel in all phases of life through its programs.