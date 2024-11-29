Latest hall of famer credits his parents for producing ‘a lot of good blood’ lines

His father, who died in 2005, was a legendary administrator and Fenwick High School boys basketball coach who led the Falcons to more than 400 wins and a 1982 state championship.

His mother, who died earlier this year, served as the Rossi household disciplinarian. She raised as many children as her husband coached each season on the basketball court. The children were separated by 14 years.

Rossi, who coached girls basketball at Fenwick, where he graduated, Middletown, Madison and Franklin, said his parents produced “a lot of good blood (lines.)”

That was never more evident than last week at the 42nd anniversary of the hall of fame banquet at Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton when the Rossi family and friends filed three tables.

Of the Rossi children, six, including five sisters and a brother, were there to support him. That also was the case during Rossi’s 25-year coaching career. His siblings were his “biggest fans,” always sitting in the front row, displaying the “support and the love that our parents showed when we were younger,” Rossi said during his passionate, nine-minute acceptance speech.

He called being inducted into the hall, surrounded by family, friends and fellow coaches, a humbling experience filled with joy, a lot of emotions with a touch of sadness.

On the night you’re honored for following in your father’s footsteps — molding high school students into young adults and winning more games than you lost — you want your parents there.

As Rossi talked about his mother, who didn’t drive most of her life, and his father, who chauffeured all 10 kids to their extra-curricular activities, his voice quivered.

“I hope they’re proud how I represented our family,” he said after the banquet.

At Fenwick, Rossi was a two-sport standout in baseball and basketball, despite his 5-foot-6 frame. He was a four-year starter on the baseball team, helping the Falcons to a state runner-up as a sophomore. In basketball, he averaged 14 points and 10 assists per game as a senior leading Fenwick to a district runner-up.

His athletic success translated to coaching victories.

In 25 seasons, he finished with an overall record of 336-221. In 2010, Madison, led by McDonald’s All-American Ally Malott, lost in the Division III state finals.

Two years later, he was named Associated Press Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

He and his father had a combined record of 738-503.

“I was fortunate and I did it the right way,” said Rossi, 62. “The apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Dad was too busy to concentrate just on me. It wasn’t like we went fishing to get to know each other. Our common denominator was sports, particularly basketball.

“Dad was my coach, my mentor and my best friend as I grew older.”

His father was inducted into the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame in 1990, and now, 34 years later, he’s joined by his son. Rossi said he’s a member of a fraternity, one of the 443 inductees into the longest running hall of fame in the state.

“Glad I’m part of this group,” he said.

During his speech, he also recognized his wife, Shari, and their son, Jacob, who serves as assistant athletic director at Fenwick.

Hall of Fame coaches need Hall of Fame families, he said.