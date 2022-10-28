Lebanon expands lodging tax to short term rentals, bed and breakfasts

“I believe that it is reasonable and fair to apply the same lodging tax to short-term rental facilities that traditional motels or hotels are required to pay,” Burke said in his report. “On average, the city lodging tax generates approximately $ 23,000 annually.”

Council member agreed with the proposal. Councilman Scott Norris said the average VRBO property in Lebanon costs $150 a night.

“I don’t like taxes but this is a form of equity,” said Councilman Mike Cope.

The tax collection will start Jan. 1.

Al Hardy, owner of Hardy Lodging Suites on Wright Avenue, said he always believed that the city should have imposed a lodging tax as well as inspected the bed and breakfasts and other short term rentals.

“It’s not fair to local businesses, when these companies (AirBnB, Vrmo, etc.) charge premium rates,” he said.