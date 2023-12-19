BreakingNews
Treasure Island 'temporarily closed,' no longer managed by Dayton restaurant owners

Lucid Ink receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire

19 minutes ago
A Franklin building that housed a small business and apartments sustained “significant damage” today following an early morning fire.

Franklin Fire Chief Dan Stitzel said firefighters were called at 6:11 a.m. for the building fire and were on the scene for several hours putting out hot spots in the walls and attic space in the two-story building located at 67 Millard Drive. He said the building contained the Lucid Ink tattoo/body piercing store on the first floor and two apartments on the second floor.

Stitzel said everyone was able to get out of their apartments safely and the only injury was to a firefighter who received a burn on his hand and was treated by EMS at the scene.

According to Lucid Ink’s Facebook page, the business would have been open for one year in January.

He said the bulk of the fire was on the north side of the building on the ground floor. In addition, the flooring on the second floor was also damaged and the entire building had smoke and heat damage.

Stitzel said the fire remains under investigation but no dollar amount had been determined.

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

