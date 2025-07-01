Miamisburg City Schools appoints new treasurer, CFO

Board President Corey Dafler said the district is thrilled to welcome Wells as its new treasurer.

“His proven dedication to fiscal responsibility and passion for education excellence make him an outstanding addition to our team, poised to guide our district toward a bright and financially sound future,” Dafler said in a release.

Miamisburg City Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously June 26 to approve a four-year contract with Wells to serve as treasurer/CFO. from Aug. 1.

His starting annual salary is set at $155,000, according to the contract.

The board, in a separate vote, also contracted for Wall to work between June 26 and July 31.

A school district’s treasurer and CFO is responsible for managing its financial operations, ensuring compliance with state and federal laws, and reporting to the Board of Education, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Wells said it is an honor to be part of the Miamisburg team.

“As I conducted my due diligence, I was so impressed by this tight-knit community that strongly supports its schools,” he said in a statement. “The district has great leadership, and staff that delivers strong academic performance at a cost per student well below state average. That’s the kind of organization I’m thrilled to be part of.”

The search for a new treasurer became necessary because Treasurer Justin Blevins, who joined the district in January 2023, left in August 2024 for the same role with Kettering City Schools.

The district’s board of education then signed a one-year contract with the Shared Resource Center for the treasurer services of Katrina Hillard.