Major I-75 interchange upgrade in Warren County to begin soon

From late Sunday, June 4 into early Monday, June 5, single-lane closures will be in effect on Ohio 73 and a shoulder closure will be in place on the ramp from Ohio 73 to I-75 South while crews place temporary pavement markings, signs and barrels to shift traffic patterns that will be in place during the first phase of construction.

Starting on Monday, June 5, a single-lane closure will be in effect on Ohio 73 west, and the ramp from I-75 north to Ohio 73 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, while crews place barrier wall and shift traffic into a new configuration that will be in place during construction. Message boards and detour signs will be posted.

The Sunesis Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.5 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.

Springboro will contribute $394,000 and Franklin will contribute $129,000 for the first phase landscaping enhancements of the project. For the second phase, Springboro will contribute $608,000, while Franklin will contribute $136,000.

Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the original plan was to do the landscaping first, but that was scrapped due to bids submitted that were double the original estimate. Plans were changed to move forward with the safety improvement construction, which the state is funding at 100%, he said.

“Springboro’s share of the costs are higher because the city’s side of the interchange is the larger portion of the project,” Pozzuto said.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.