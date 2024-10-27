Miami U revamps, unifies online courses for thousands of students, adult career learners

In an announcement, school officials described the standardization of online courses as a “system-wide unification” of its “Miami Online” program.

“Miami’s reimagined online university offers dozens of short-term programs – microcredentials, certificates, and professional education – as well as full undergraduate and graduate degrees.”

Miami President Gregory Crawford said: “This bold vision for online learning at Miami University brings together our best online education leaders to meet the evolving needs of all Miami learners. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to move forward and break new ground, reimagining the online education space and redefining what it can achieve.”

Explore Miami University exploring replacing iconic sports arena

Miami Online serves students at all stages of education and life, including working adults who need new skills for career advancement, those who want to pursue or complete their first college degree, college graduates whose lives are too demanding for on-campus graduate school, or lifelong learners.

Pricing varies based on the credential or degree, said officials, who also noted Miami Online’s tuition is among the lowest in Ohio for undergraduate degrees and many programs.

Non-Ohio resident undergraduate costs are the same or just modestly higher than costs for Ohio residents.

Miami University Provost Elizabeth Mullenix said “online education is a pivotal part of the future of higher education.”

“As demographics shift and the demand for flexibility and customization increases, Miami Online enables us to expand our offerings without compromising the quality education we are known for providing,” said Mullenix.

“Students will have the opportunity to receive a world-class education in a way that fits seamlessly into their lives, ensuring that access to learning is as dynamic as their ambitions,” Mullenix said.

A stable of Miami learning for years, online learning courses include self-paced professional education programs that can be completed in a few weeks to months-long microcredentials classes or longer-term undergraduate or graduate degrees.

Ande Durojaiye, vice president of Miami University Regionals and dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science, said the comprehensive standardization will further enhance the school’s role in meeting regional workforce needs of private industries and others.

“We are poised for additional growth,” said Durojaiye. “And we will continue to develop leading-edge educational programs for adult learners while we build and strengthen relationships with local, regional, and national organizations to ensure that our programs serve society and that our students and graduates are well prepared for in-demand careers.”

For more information see the university’s Miami Online website.