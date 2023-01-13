Moraine OKs $750K grant for new Fuyao facility

Fuyao operates at the former GM Assembly plant off Stroop Road and Springboro Pike, which GM closed in 2008. The company, which is based in China, opened the Moraine plant in October 2016. It employs approximately 2,000 people.

The expected investment for the new property construction is $46 million. The overall combined project investment when accounting for site improvements, infrastructure, machinery and equipment is approximately $300 million, according to documents obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

“It’s a great opportunity for us and I think it’s going to bring many benefits to the city in the future,” Matt Eisenbraun, the city’s development director told city council Thursday.

Moraine City Council in December unanimously approved an application by the auto glass producer for a 12-year, 100% tax abatement. That agreement stipulates the project would start Jan. 1, 2023, with all acquisition, construction and installation to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

It also requires Fuyao to fill the 500 full-time permanent jobs within 36 months after construction of the facility: 150 in 2025, 150 in 2026 and 200 in 2027.

Also last month, Montgomery County commissioners approved $750,000 in county development funds to assist Fuyao’s expansion effort.