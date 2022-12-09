Moraine approves tax abatement for Fuyao Glass America’s expansion

Moraine City Council unanimously approved tonight an application by auto glass producer Fuyao Glass America for a 12-year, 100% tax abatement.
Fuyao plans to build a 600,000-square-foot facility. Expected investment for the new property construction and renovation at 800 Fuyao Ave. is $46 million.
The overall combined project investment when accounting for site improvements, infrastructure, machinery and equipment is approximately $300 million, according to documents obtained by the Dayton Daily News.
The agreement stipulate the project will start Jan. 1, 2023 and all acquisition, construction and installation will be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
It also requires Fuyao to hire in Moraine 500 full-time permanent jobs within 36 months after construction of the aforesaid facility: 150 in 2025, 150 in 2026 and 200 in 2027.
The projected total employment will result in approximately $26 million of annual payroll for Fuyao once all pledged jobs are created, according to the agreement.
Fuyao operates at the former GM Assembly plant off Stroop Road and Springboro Pike, which closed in 2008. The company, which is based in China, opened the Moraine plant in October 2016.
It employs more than 2,000 people.
City Manager Michael Davis previously said a commitment by Fuyao would be “a sound investment that will allow our location, being the north American headquarters, to meet current and future demand and continue Fuyao’s growth as the world’s largest automotive glass supplier.”
“The importance to our city and region is Fuyao’s faith of knowing our city and regional citizens can meet the demand of providing exceptional collaborative economic development and an experienced hardworking and talented labor force,” he said.
On Tuesday, Montgomery County commissioners approved $750,000 in county development funds to assist Fuyao’s expansion effort in Moraine.
County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) projects will assist the project.
