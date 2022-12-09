Moraine approves tax abatement for Fuyao Glass America’s expansion

The projected total employment will result in approximately $26 million of annual payroll for Fuyao once all pledged jobs are created, according to the agreement.

Fuyao operates at the former GM Assembly plant off Stroop Road and Springboro Pike, which closed in 2008. The company, which is based in China, opened the Moraine plant in October 2016.

It employs more than 2,000 people.

City Manager Michael Davis previously said a commitment by Fuyao would be “a sound investment that will allow our location, being the north American headquarters, to meet current and future demand and continue Fuyao’s growth as the world’s largest automotive glass supplier.”

“The importance to our city and region is Fuyao’s faith of knowing our city and regional citizens can meet the demand of providing exceptional collaborative economic development and an experienced hardworking and talented labor force,” he said.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County commissioners approved $750,000 in county development funds to assist Fuyao’s expansion effort in Moraine.

County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) projects will assist the project.

Staff Writer Tom Gnau contributed to this report.