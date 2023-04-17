Riverside chief selected as Franklin’s new fire/EMS chief

Franklin officials have announced that Daniel Stitzel has been selected as the city’s new Chief of Fire & EMS.
Stitzel has been the fire chief in Riverside for the past six years.
He also served as the deputy chief in Mason, and as shift safety officer in Huber Heights.
Stitzel teaches several courses as an adjunct professor at Sinclair Community College, where he received his associate degree in public safety services administration. He later obtained his bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University.
“We are confident that Daniel will be a great addition to the city of Franklin,” said City Manager Jonathan Westendorf.
Stitzel, who will be sworn-in on May 1, will replace former fire chief Andy Riddiough who stepped down in late December after 14 months in the position.
Stitzel will also be the second top public safety officer that Franklin has hired from Riverside. In September 2021, former Riverside police Maj. Adam Colon was selected as Franklin’s new police chief.
