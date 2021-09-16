Franklin selects Riverside major as next police chief

“I am very excited to have him join our team,” Westendorf said. “He has a wealth of experience that will be put forth to help us address the challenges that all communities face. Adam is the type of officer who does whatever it takes to get the job done well, and right.”

An Army military police officer for six years, Colon rose to the rank of sergeant. He joined the Riverside Police Department as a patrol officer in 2006. Colon was promoted to sergeant in 2012; and promoted again to major in 2017. He has served in various capacities with Riverside police, including patrol operations, investigations, and administration.

Colon holds a master’s degree in homeland security at Tiffin University and is working on a second master’s degree in administration of justice. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University East as well as an associate’s degree from Hawaii Pacific University. Colon has also completed a number of law enforcement executive and supervisory courses.

Westendorf said, “He has expressed excitement in actively participating in our efforts to revitalize our community which include redeveloping and improving our economic vitality. He understands that in order for our overall plans to succeed, that our police will have to partner with our community to bring about positive changes.

“He will work with community members to develop trust and faith that by working together, our overall quality of life can and will improve,” Westendorf said. “Adam has the right collaborative attitude to succeed.”