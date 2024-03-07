Cox First Media explores region’s many connections to Afrofuturism arts movement

For Black History Month, our Ideas & Voices section highlighted our area’s many contributions to Afrofuturism and how we, as a region, can improve to better support our Black artists and communities.

• How we did this: On Feb. 4, we launched the project with Russell Florence’s story that explored the history of the Afrofuturism arts movement and its many connections to Dayton, in addition to three contributors who wrote guest columns on the topic. Then, on Feb. 18, we followed up with three local artist to go beyond imagining the future and to discuss what can be done to help create that better future. Finally, on Feb. 28, we held a Community Conversation featuring a panel of Black artists to share their experiences and hopes for the future.