How to bookmark a page

How do I bookmark a page if I want to return to it later?
When using the web version, navigate to the page you wish to bookmark and click the Bookmarks icon in the top menu bar.
A new window will appear asking you to name the bookmark. Enter a name that you can remember for later and click Add. The page will now appear in the Bookmarks section. To reference it later, simply click on the Bookmarks icon again and tap or click on the desired page.
To remove the bookmark, click on the X in the top right of the page to be removed from the Bookmarks section.
When using the app, navigate to the page to be bookmarked, and click on the Bookmarks icon in the top menu bar. The bookmark will turn a solid black to let you know the page or article has been bookmarked.
The bookmarked page will now appear in the My Content section of your app.
Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to bookmark an ePaper page from the web version ePaper.