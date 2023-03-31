BreakingNews
How to change text size of the ePaper

You can adjust the font size of the ePaper or an article you are reading in your web browser or on your mobile device.

When you are viewing the page on your touch screen, you can use two fingers to zoom in on the text or pictures.

You can also increase the type size on any story with the instructions below.

Mobile app version

Click or double tap the article you want to read.

Once the article displays, select the “A” icon at the top of the page.

Web Version

When reading the paper in newspaper format, there are several viewing options that change the format and text size of your reading experience.

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to increase or decrease the text size of the web version ePaper.

