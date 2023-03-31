How to have an article read aloud

Be sure your volume is turned up and select the play icon. You can also download the audio to be saved in Your Content to listen to later.

Web Version

You can have articles read to you using our text to speech feature while using the web version of hte ePaper as well.

Click or double tap the article you want to read.

Close the box. Select the Play icon next to Read Aloud .

The Play icon turns to a Stop icon. Use the Stop icon to pause the reading and the Read Aloud button again to disable the function.

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to use the text to speech feature of the web version ePaper.